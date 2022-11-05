Share:

ISLAMABAD/ - RAWALPINDI

Scores of leaders and

supporters of Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)

pelted stones at per

sonnel of Islamabad

police and other law

enforcement agencies

at Faizabad Bridge after

protests broke out after

Friday prayers against

an armed attack on

former premier Imran

Khan at Wazirabad.

Police also fired tear

gas shells at the violent

protestors to disperse

them. Reportedly, many

protests were held by

the police and shifted

to police stations.

Interestingly, the

protestors reached

Faizabad Bridge while

marching on Murree

Road with no resis

tance or stopping by

the Rawalpindi police.

A gigantic traffic jam

occurred on Islamabad

Expressway, IJP Road,

9th Avenue, Murree

Road and other linking

roads causing immense

troubles for commuters.

The district govern

ment has also suspend

ed Metro Bus Service

between Saddar and

Faizabad.

On Thursday night,

police had arrested

three protestors in

cluding two women

from the bridge on

charges of violating

law and order and confronting police.

According to details,

PTI city chapter leaders along with scores

of supporters holding

party flags, portraits of

Imran Khan gathered

at Shamasabad from

where they rallied towards Faizabad Bridge

where a protest demo

was staged against

armed attack on Imran

Khan, the party chief.

The most echoed slogan, chanted by the

charged protestors of

PTI, was simple: “Announce a date for fresh

elections.”

PTI President North

Punjab Amir Kiani,

MNA Sheikh Rashid

Shafique, Ali Nawaz

Awan, Raja Rashid

Hafeez, Raja Majid,

Arif Abbasi, Mian Imran Hayyat and Zaheer

Awan led the rally. Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum

Abbasi along with his

supporters Abbas Akbar, Sheikh Irfan and

others also brought a

rally from Adiala Road

to Shamasabad.

The protestors bellowed slogans against

the PDM government

and in favour of Imran

Khan. Cops of Islamabad police warned the

protestors not to violate

section 144 imposed by

the district government.

On this, the mob pelted

police and Frontier Constabulary with stones.

In retaliation, the police

fired tear gas shells to

disperse the protestors.

Videos shared on

social media show the

workers and leaders of

PTI running here and

there in search of shelter. Many protestors

lobbed back the burning tear gas shells towards policemen. Thick

white clouds of smoke

caused by tear gas

shells could be seen far

away whereas the residents suffered a lot due

to intoxicated gas.

“The protestors of

PTI were equipped

with stones and sticks

and launched an attack on police deputed

at Faizabad Bridge to

maintain law and order,” said a police officer while talking to media men. He said that

police also held many

protestors and shifted

them to various police

stations for legal action.

“Police on Thursday

night had rounded up

a man namely Faizan

Sarwar and two other

women identified as

Roma Anwar and Shumaila Haider from Faizabad Bridge on charges

of violating section

144, scuffling with police and chanting antigovernment slogans.

Separate FIRs have also

been registered against

them,” he said. He said

that it was noticed that

Rawalpindi police and

the district government had not made

efforts to stop violent

mobs from marching

towards the federal

capital. He requested

the CPO and DC Rawalpindi to take action

against the violators.