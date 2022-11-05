Share:

Islamabad/rawalpindi-Scores of leaders and supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) pelted stones at personnel of Islamabad police and other law enforcement agencies at Faizabad Bridge after protests broke out after Friday prayers against an armed attack on former premier Imran Khan at Wazirabad.

Police also fired tear gas shells at the violent protestors to disperse them. Reportedly, many protests were held by the police and shifted to police stations.

Interestingly, the protestors reached Faizabad Bridge while marching on Murree Road with no resistance or stopping by the Rawalpindi police. A gigantic traffic jam occurred on Islamabad Expressway, IJP Road, 9th Avenue, Murree Road and other linking roads causing immense troubles for commuters.

The district government has also suspended Metro Bus Service between Saddar and Faizabad.

On Thursday night, police had arrested three protestors including two women from the bridge on charges of violating law and order and confronting police.

According to details, PTI city chapter leaders along with scores of supporters holding party flags, portraits of Imran Khan gathered at Shamasabad from where they rallied towards Faizabad Bridge where a protest demo was staged against armed attack on Imran Khan, the party chief. The most echoed slogan, chanted by the charged protestors of PTI, was simple: “Announce a date for fresh elections.”

PTI President North Punjab Amir Kiani, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Ali Nawaz Awan, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Raja Majid, Arif Abbasi, Mian Imran Hayyat and Zaheer Awan led the rally. Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi along with his supporters Abbas Akbar, Sheikh Irfan and others also brought a rally from Adiala Road to Shamasabad.

The protestors bellowed slogans against the PDM government and in favour of Imran Khan. Cops of Islamabad police warned the protestors not to violate section 144 imposed by the district government. On this, the mob pelted police and Frontier Constabulary with stones. In retaliation, the police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protestors.

Videos shared on social media show the workers and leaders of PTI running here and there in search of shelter. Many protestors lobbed back the burning tear gas shells towards policemen. Thick white clouds of smoke caused by tear gas shells could be seen far away whereas the residents suffered a lot due to intoxicated gas.

“The protestors of PTI were equipped with stones and sticks and launched an attack on police deputed at Faizabad Bridge to maintain law and order,” said a police officer while talking to media men. He said that police also held many protestors and shifted them to various police stations for legal action.

“Police on Thursday night had rounded up a man namely Faizan Sarwar and two other women identified as Roma Anwar and Shumaila Haider from Faizabad Bridge on charges of violating section 144, scuffling with police and chanting anti-government slogans. Separate FIRs have also been registered against them,” he said. He said that it was noticed that Rawalpindi police and the district government had not made efforts to stop violent mobs from marching towards the federal capital. He requested the CPO and DC Rawalpindi to take action against the violators.

Earlier, former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addressed a public rally in Lal Haveli. He condemned the attack on PTI chief Imran Khan and other leaders and workers. He said that the whole nation is united under the leadership of Imran Khan and his allies.

He said the imported government would not be forgiven for launching armed attack on ex-PM of Pakistan.

“We are also obtaining CCTV footage and from social media to identify the culprits involved in launching attacks on police and FC,” he said.

Meanwhile, the traffic police, under command of SSP Syed Mustafa Tanveer, managed to open the blocked roads for traffic.

On the other hand, a large number of PTI leaders and supporters also staged protest demonstrations at Rawat and in Gujar Khan. Blocking GT Road for traffic, the protestors chanted slogans against the PDM government and in favour of Imran Khan. The leaders, speaking on the occasion, denounced the attack on Imran Khan.