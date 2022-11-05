Share:

ISLAMABAD - The police have apprehended nine criminals

and recovered drugs,

liquor, valuables and

weapons

munition

with

am

from their

possession,

a

police

public relations officer

said on Friday.

He said that DIG Op

erations

Sohail

Zafar

Chatha had ordered all

divisional police officers to curb the crime

in their respective areas and arrest those

involved in looting innocent people.

Following these directives, Bhara Kahu

police arrested three

accused namely Naveed Ahmed, Rashid

and Sattar and recovered 2,815 gram

heroin and 86 bottles

liquor from their possession. Sangjani police arrested an accused namely Farhan

and recovered one 30

bore pistol from his

possession.

Similarly, Lohi Bher

police arrested an accused namely Anwar

and recovered 1,120

gram hashish from his

