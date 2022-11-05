ISLAMABAD - The police have apprehended nine criminals
and recovered drugs,
liquor, valuables and
weapons
munition
with
am
from their
possession,
a
police
public relations officer
said on Friday.
He said that DIG Op
erations
Sohail
Zafar
Chatha had ordered all
divisional police officers to curb the crime
in their respective areas and arrest those
involved in looting innocent people.
Following these directives, Bhara Kahu
police arrested three
accused namely Naveed Ahmed, Rashid
and Sattar and recovered 2,815 gram
heroin and 86 bottles
liquor from their possession. Sangjani police arrested an accused namely Farhan
and recovered one 30
bore pistol from his
possession.
Similarly, Lohi Bher
police arrested an accused namely Anwar
and recovered 1,120
gram hashish from his
possession. Sangjani police arrested an accused
Farhan and recovered
one 30 bore pistol from
his possession.