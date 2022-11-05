Share:

ISLAMABAD-The police have apprehended nine criminals and recovered drugs, liquor, valuables and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all divisional police officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

Following these directives, Bhara Kahu police arrested three accused namely Naveed Ahmed, Rashid and Sattar and recovered 2,815 gram heroin and 86 bottles liquor from their possession. Sangjani police arrested an accused namely Farhan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, Lohi Bher police arrested an accused namely Anwar and recovered 1,120 gram hashish from his possession. Sangjani police arrested an accused Farhan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Moreover, Shams Colony police arrested accused namely Muhammad Zakar and recovered 310 gram heroin from his possession. Nilore police arrested an accused namely Safeer Ahmed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Furthermore, Sihala police arrested an accused namely Ishfaq and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Koral police arrested the accused namely Shan Munawar and recovered stolen valuables from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

The DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

Crime Investigation Agency of Islamabad Capital Police have arrested two members of a pickpocket gang and recovered cash, gold ornaments, mobile phone and valuables from their possession, he said.

He said that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in criminal activities and looting innocent people.

Following these directions, SSP (Investigation) constituted a special police team under the supervision of SP CIA. Police team utilized all available resources and used the latest technology and human resources and arrested two members of a pickpocket gang. The accused were identified as Muhammad Shahbaz and Muhammad Faisal.

The Police team also recovered stolen cash, mobile phone, gold ornaments, Rs 883,000 cash, and valuables from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in various pickpocketing incidents in public places.

Cases were already registered against the nabbed accused in Margalla police stations. Further investigation is underway.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha has appreciated the performance of the police team and said that Islamabad police are making all-out efforts for the safety and security of citizens. He has also requested the citizens to inform police in case of any suspicious activity.