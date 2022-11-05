Share:

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi District Police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, on Friday launched search operations in different city areas in the jurisdictions of Sadiqabad, City, Gungmandi, Banni, New Town, Taxila, Morgah, Patriata, Dhamial, Rawat, Gujar Khan and RA Bazaar police stations, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers, conducted search operations in different areas and searched 528 houses, 130 shops, 10 hotels, six hostels, besides checking the particulars of 131 tenants. Over 1,900 persons were also checked during the operations, he added.

Police recovered 1,350 grams of hashish and weapons during search operations, he said and informed that three FIRs were also registered against renting rules violators.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net criminals and other lawbreakers.