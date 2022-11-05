KARACHI - A 3-day special training course
for the investigation officers of
Karachi Police concluded on Friday at the School, Garden. The
course included training about
principles of an identification
parade, police interrogation,
court hearing and video link
facilitation. As many as 22 officers participated in the training.
Assistant DIGP (Establishment)
Zeeshan Siddiqui distributed
certificates among the officers
upon completion of their training. He appreciated the efforts
of the trainers and other staff
including the Principal of the
School of Investigation. The
training was a part of initiatives
taken by Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho to ensure
improvement in investigations
into the cases.