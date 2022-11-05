Share:

KARACHI - A 3-day special training course

for the investigation officers of

Karachi Police concluded on Friday at the School, Garden. The

course included training about

principles of an identification

parade, police interrogation,

court hearing and video link

facilitation. As many as 22 officers participated in the training.

Assistant DIGP (Establishment)

Zeeshan Siddiqui distributed

certificates among the officers

upon completion of their training. He appreciated the efforts

of the trainers and other staff

including the Principal of the

School of Investigation. The

training was a part of initiatives

taken by Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho to ensure

improvement in investigations

into the cases.