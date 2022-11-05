Share:

FAISALABAD - Two handcuffed accused were shot

dead in a judicial lockup by a policeman here on Friday. Civil Lines police

said two brothers Ramzan Ashraf, 40,

and Zeeshan Ashraf, 25, of Chak 226-

RB Malkhanwala were in the custody

of Saddar police in a murder case.

On Friday, both the brothers were

locked in a judicial lockup when a police constable, Amir Vance, posted at

Batala Colony police station gunned

them down. The constable took revenge of his cousin’s murder who was

shot dead by Ramzan and Zeeshan

last year. RPO Moeen Masood and CPO

Umar Saeed Malik reached the site

and collected forensic evidence.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad Police on

Friday arrested 19 alleged criminals

and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them. According to police,

raiding teams nabbed 10 drug pushers and recovered 2.8-kg hashish and

520-litre liquor from them. Police also

arrested three gamblers and recovered Rs4,250 stake money from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested six persons

and recovered as many pistols and a

number of bullets from them.

THREE BIKERS HELD

OVER FAKE NUMBER PLATES

Three persons were arrested over

installing fake registration number

plates on their motorcycles in Faisalabad on Friday. According to the police

report, a patrolling police team during

routine checking near Nalka Kohala

stop, caught three persons Asif, Ismail

and Ahmed Nawaz over fixing fake registration number plates on their bikes.

They were handed over to Nishatabad

police station for further investigation.