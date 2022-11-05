FAISALABAD - Two handcuffed accused were shot
dead in a judicial lockup by a policeman here on Friday. Civil Lines police
said two brothers Ramzan Ashraf, 40,
and Zeeshan Ashraf, 25, of Chak 226-
RB Malkhanwala were in the custody
of Saddar police in a murder case.
On Friday, both the brothers were
locked in a judicial lockup when a police constable, Amir Vance, posted at
Batala Colony police station gunned
them down. The constable took revenge of his cousin’s murder who was
shot dead by Ramzan and Zeeshan
last year. RPO Moeen Masood and CPO
Umar Saeed Malik reached the site
and collected forensic evidence.
Meanwhile, Faisalabad Police on
Friday arrested 19 alleged criminals
and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them. According to police,
raiding teams nabbed 10 drug pushers and recovered 2.8-kg hashish and
520-litre liquor from them. Police also
arrested three gamblers and recovered Rs4,250 stake money from them.
In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested six persons
and recovered as many pistols and a
number of bullets from them.
THREE BIKERS HELD
OVER FAKE NUMBER PLATES
Three persons were arrested over
installing fake registration number
plates on their motorcycles in Faisalabad on Friday. According to the police
report, a patrolling police team during
routine checking near Nalka Kohala
stop, caught three persons Asif, Ismail
and Ahmed Nawaz over fixing fake registration number plates on their bikes.
They were handed over to Nishatabad
police station for further investigation.