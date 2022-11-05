Share:

Pakistan has witnessed myriads of political upheavals since its inception so it is not a novel development in our political history to see another disqualification of a politician. The ECP has disqualified the former prime minister in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63 (1)( p ) for false declaration of the gifts received from foreign dignitaries. As per the verdict made by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the respondent has deliberately and intentionally concealed the assets and egregiously violated the provisions contained in sections 137 167 and 173 of the Election Act 2017.

After the verdict, some horrible revelations unfolded before the nation that a politician who has always blamed his political rivals and opponents for amassing ill-gotten assets and money laundering has found himself corrupt as well. His entire political career and credentials have hinged upon anti-corruption narratives and fair play in the political arena but the startling revelations exposed by the ECP have laid him bare in front of the nation.

It seems quite ridiculous to hear him talk of purging society of corruption and corrupt practices during his public gatherings and political rallies.

It is unequivocally correct that the recent judgement made by the ECP against the former prime minister has definitely dented his narrative though he is deemed to be the master of building fake and fictitious narratives against his opponents, this time around he himself has gotten into hot waters.

Some political experts opine that he holds massive public support from his ardent followers and supporters. Yes, it is true to some extent but the heart of the matter is that our national temperament is inclined towards challenging the status quo. Khan sab can rightly be said to be the political Moula Jutt of this century. The people attending his political gatherings and protest rallies like him because of his rustically accepted political threats and abuses aimed at anyone in the authority. For the sake of attaining massive support, he knows the art of feeling the pulse of the nation as he sometimes threats the US president for his nefarious role in his ouster from power but on the other hand, he hires David Fenton’s firm to his own clandestine purpose.

A long march is on the cards as the former prime minister has urged his party workers to invade the capital city for his political gains. Though he claims to be a political and democratic leader of a massive political party yet his actions render him undemocratic. His political credentials illustrate that he has never invited his opponents to the negotiating table to draw a roadmap on how to resolve conflicting points through table talks and constructive parlance. He always wants to be a cynosure in the gatherings and he seems really reluctant to share power with others. This type of self-centred political figure never accepts the devolution of power trickling down to the stream.

Keeping in mind the implications of the recent verdict given by the ECP it is a sane approach to tread the path of legal course instead of pursuing the hegemonic policies of locking horns with the incumbent government of the PDM. It would be a commendable decision if it is made by the PTI to toe the line suggested by its legal eagles instead of issuing threats and venom against the existing government and state institutions.

SAJJAD KHATTAK,

Attock.