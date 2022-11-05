AWALI, BAHRAIN - Pope Francis warned Friday the
world is on the edge of a “delicate precipice” buffeted by
“winds of war”, during a trip
aimed at building dialogue between faiths. The 85-year-old
Argentine decried the “opposing blocs” of East and West, a
veiled reference to the standoff over Russia’s invasion of
Ukraine. His comments came
during a speech to religious
leaders at the Bahrain Forum
for Dialogue in the tiny Gulf
state. “We continue to find ourselves on the brink of a delicate
precipice and we do not want to
fall,” he told an audience including Bahrain’s king and Sheikh
Ahmed al-Tayeb, the grand
imam of Cairo’s prestigious AlAzhar mosque, a centre of Sunni learning. Francis was to meet
later with Tayeb.