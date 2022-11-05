Share:

AWALI, BAHRAIN - Pope Francis warned Friday the

world is on the edge of a “delicate precipice” buffeted by

“winds of war”, during a trip

aimed at building dialogue between faiths. The 85-year-old

Argentine decried the “opposing blocs” of East and West, a

veiled reference to the standoff over Russia’s invasion of

Ukraine. His comments came

during a speech to religious

leaders at the Bahrain Forum

for Dialogue in the tiny Gulf

state. “We continue to find ourselves on the brink of a delicate

precipice and we do not want to

fall,” he told an audience including Bahrain’s king and Sheikh

Ahmed al-Tayeb, the grand

imam of Cairo’s prestigious AlAzhar mosque, a centre of Sunni learning. Francis was to meet

later with Tayeb.