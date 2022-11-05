Share:

LAHORE - Thursday’s gun attack on the PTI

chief Imran Khan and other party leaders at Wazirabad has laid

bare the inadequate security arrangements taken by the Punjab

police for the much-hyped mega

political event which had visible

security threats from the day it

started from Lahore last week.

The presence of armed men

around Imran Khan’s container

carrying PTI’s top leadership

has also raised questions about

the professional competence of

the Punjab police which had deployed over 2100 policemen to

provide security to the participants of the protest march.

Even more worrisome is the

fact that police did not take adequate security measures despite having prior information

of a possible murder attack on

the PTI chairman and other

party leaders. A day before, a

local PTI leader Ahmad Hussain Chatha had informed the

concerned DPO and the district

administration about an intelligence information leading to

an anticipated assassination

attempt on the life of PTI chairman. Senior PTI leader Ejaz Ahmad Ch had shared this information with Mr Chatha though the

latter had also claimed to have

got such information in a conversation with the former. Ejaz Ch

had confirmed to The Nation on

Thursday that this information

sharing took place between him

and Hussain Chatha on Wednesday night at around 10 pm.

Also, DPO Gujranwala had received a threat letter on November 1 from intelligence agencies

about a possible attack on the

long march. But despite having

all this information, the police

did not install bullet proof sheets

in front of the container, leaving

the entire PTI leadership fully

exposed to any attack from the

crowd from all directions.

It was against this backdrop

that PTI leaders in a meeting on

Friday expressed dissatisfaction over the security arrangements taken by the Punjab police for the safety of the party

leaders. They demanded removal of the Punjab IGP Faisal

Shahkar holding him responsible for the poor security cover

provided to the leaders.

Meanwhile, DPO Gujrat Syed

Ghazanfar Shah Friday said that

it was not possible for the police

to physically check every person

taking part in the long march.

Talking to the media, he said

that walk-through gates could

not be installed to check the

people in a moving procession

of people like the long march. He

said people would move freely

in a protest march like this and

it was not humanly possible to

keep an eye on all of them.