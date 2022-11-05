Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar announced that countrywide protests will be held for the second consecutive day at 5pm on Saturday (today).

Taking to Twitter, Umar said the PTI’s local organisations would announce the location for the protests in their respective cities while he would be attending a demonstration at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

The announcement comes hours after Imran Khan addressed nation and called off the anti-government movement that he kicked off from Lahore on October 28.

کل پانچ بجے پاکستان کے تمام شہروں میں احتجاجی اجتماع ہوں گے. ہر شہر کی احتجاج کی جگہ کا اعلان مقامی تنظیمیں کریں گی. ان کو دکھائیں حقیقی طور پر آزاد قوم کو کوئی دبا نہیں سکتا. میں خود لبرٹی چوک لاہور میں احتجاج میں شرکت کروں گا — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 4, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, in their important session on Friday, decided to maintain an aggressive strategy until their demands to lodge FIR against the three people named by them and others are not met.

The party leadership has also demanded the transfer of the Inspector General (IG).

According to details, the PTI leadership held a session under Chairman Imran Khan, deciding to maintain the offensive strategy of country-wide protest until their demands are not met.

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan yesterday delivered his first address to the PTI workers from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital – Lahore after getting injured in a gun attack during the long march.

In his initial remarks, Imran Khan said that he received four bullets in the gun attack during PTI’s long march in Wazirabad and Dr Faisal Sultan will give a briefing about his injuries.

Dr Faisal Sultan disclosed the X-rays of Imran Khan and said that the bullets also fractured a bone in Khan’s right leg. He said that a bullet hit near an artery in Imran Khan’s right leg and it would be difficult to control the blood flow if the artery was damaged.