LAHORE/KARACHI/ISLAMABAD/ - QUETTA/PESHAWAR

PTI workers clashed with police as

countrywide protests were staged

against attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Earlier, the party leadership said that they would start holding demonstrations countrywide

after Friday prayers.

The party staged protests in major

cities across Pakistan including Ka rachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Malakand, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, and Kohat, among others.

Protests in Lahore

The entire city of Lahore was

put on a standstill as PTI supporters and followers staged

protest in various localities of

the city. PTI workers staged

protest at Governor House Mall

Road, McLeod Road, Thokar

Niaz Baig Chowk, Babusabu Interchange, Bund Road, Shahdara Chowk, MM Alam Road,

Harbanspora, Ring Road, Bhatta Chowk, Shanghai Chowk and

Ferozpur Road.

The protests started after the

juma prayers around 3 pm. The

protests which started at three

o’clock, soon engulfed the entire

city. Tehreek-e-Insaf activists

raised slogans against Prime

Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

PTI workers blocked the Main

McLeod Road, Mall road , Babu

Sabu interchange and other important roads by burning tyres.

PTI protestors demonstrated outside the Governor House

also. The agitators also broke

the security cameras placed for

security surveillance of the Governor’s residence.

The police personnel present

at the spot did not take any action against the protestors.

Due to these protests Lahore

Metro bus service was also suspended as a precautionary measure. Metro buses were ordered

to return to the depot station

from the route immediately. On

the direction of the Mass Transit Authority, the operation was

suspended.

Bus operations were suspended to avoid damage by the

protestors. Senator Ejaz Ahmed

Chaudhry, Governor KPK Shah

Farman, Provincial Minister

Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai,

MPA Nadeem Abbas Bar, Malik Sarfraz Khokhar, Rana Umar

Javed, Khalid Gujjar participated in the protest along with

party workers at Thokar Niaz

Baig. Tyres were set on fire and

roads were blocked.

Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry,

demanded immediate filing of

FIR and dismissal of IG Punjab.

Meanwhile, Dr. Yasmin Rashid

and Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid

led the protest at Babu Sabu interchange and blocked the road.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Youth Wing ISF also protested in various other parts of the

city including outside the Ravi

& Shalamar Town, Shahdara

Chowk, Sumanabad and Dataganj Bakhsh Town, Babusabu

Chowk, Aziz Harbanspora, Ring

Road, Walton, Bhatta Chowk,

Nishtar Town Ferozpur Road,

Gulberg Town, Kalma Chowk,

Iqbal Town, against the assassination attack on party chairman

Imran Khan.

Members of the National and

Provincial Assembly, ticket

holders, town presidents and

general secretaries led the party workers to demonstrate and

staged sit-ins.

Protests turn violent in twin

cities

Imran Khan’s supporters also

protested in Rawalpindi’s Faizabad Interchange against the

assassination attempt on him

a day earlier. Islamabad Police intermittently fired tear

gas shells to disperse protestors in the area who resorted to

stone-pelting on the police and

Frontier Corps (FC).

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police

and FC have arrested several

PTI workers in Islamabad.

Murree Road has been closed

to traffic in Rawalpindi. Earlier,

protesters blocked Rawalpindi’s

GT Road from both sides which

affected traffic in the area.

After workers ended their

protests in Rawat, GT Road has

been cleared for traffic. PTI’s

women workers, on the other

hand, left after protesting at the

National Press Club.

Demonstrations are also being held at the Maulana Zafar Ali Khan intersection in Wazirabad, where PTI workers

have blocked the traffic moving

from Lahore to Islamabad. Police take on violent protesters in

Karachi

Earlier, Karachi Police baton-charged and fired tear gas

shells at the protesters on the

city’s crucial artery to ensure

their dispersal.

PTI MPA Raja Azhar Khan sustained injuries due to the police’s baton-charge and stampede on Shahrah-e-Faisal. He

vowed to move court against

SSP South.

“Shelling and rubber bullets

cannot bring down our morale,” he added. Police, however, said that around 300 to 500

protesters were heading toward

Metropole from the Gora Qabaristan (Christian’s cemetery).

The protesters did not stop despite several warnings. Finally, the police used tear gas near

Jinnah Hospital Mor to disperse

the protestors.

Two hours after the clashes,

the police finally managed to

disperse the protesters and fully restored the vehicular traffic

on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The police also took several protestors, including women

into custody. Due to the clashes,

the lane between Jinnah Hospital Mor to Metropole signal

has been blocked for all kinds

of traffic. Another track leading from Saddar police station

to the Metropole signal has also

been blocked.

Meanwhile, in Peshawar, protestors gathered and blocked

the Motorway Interchange.

They raised slogans against

the federal government and in

favour of Imran Khan.

In Quetta, party workers protested at the Mannan Chowk

where provincial leaders are

also present.

In Hyderabad, supporters protested at the Haider intersection, while protesters are also

gathered in Tharparkar’s Kashmir intersection.

Traffic has also been closed

due to protests at the Milad intersection in Lodhran.

Workers are demonstrating

at the Main Bazaar in Mansehra, while protests are also being

held in Orakzai’s Ghilju Bazar

Anjani, Feroze Khel, Headquarters intersection, and Buland

Khel areas.

In Gujrat, various areas have

been closed to traffic, while PTI

workers have blocked the Shaheen Bypass Road.

In Bahawalnagar, protests are

taking place in Rafiq Shah, while

in Rajanpur, supporters are conducting a sit-in at Chowk Allahabad, Rojhan, Fazilpur, and

Jampur. In Rajanpur, PTI workers have blocked the Sindh-Punjab border by burning tyres,

which has caused a long queue

of vehicles stuck in traffic.

Earlier, supporters raised slogans against the attack on their

party chief in Rajanpur where

they have blocked the Indus

Highway.