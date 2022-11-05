Share:

KARACHI - The gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-iInsaf chairmana and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Wazirabad triggered

street protests in Karachi and other

parts of Sindh on Friday. While Mr Khan

suffered wounds in his legs, several of

his close associates were also hit in the

burst for an automatic weapon. Large

groups of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers took to the street, burnt tyres, staged

sit-in and blocked key road and intersections causing traffic jams on almost all

main thoroughfares of the metropolis.

As soon as the news of the attack on PTI

chairman hit the headlines, party workers started holding demonstrations in

many areas of the city. The protesters

converged on key intersections of the

city amid calls from their leaders on social media to protest against the “assassination attempt” on Imran Khan. Over

a dozen intersections and key points in

the city witnessed angry protests that

continued into night hours. A number of

workers, including women, held a march

from PTI’s office, called Insaf House, to

Sharea Faisal and staged a sit-in on main

Nursery bus stop. The protest led to

complete blockade of the track between

Karachi airport and Metropole Hotel,

causing traffic jams on other roads leading to Shrea Faisal, and hundreds of vehicles turned to service lane and streets

of neighbouring PECHS. The same situation was witnessed at Five Star intersection in North Nazimabad, Power House

intersection in North Karachi, Hub River

Road, Shah Faisal Colony, Sohrab Goth,

Qayyumabad and Teen Talwar, Clifton.

A senior leader of PTI Karachi chapter and MPA Shahzad Qureshi said that

there was a spontaneous reaction from

people across the city though the party

had announced protests at only five major points. “But the people are coming

out of their homes and taking to streets

on their own and within no time we are

witnessing protest at around a dozen

places of Karachi where a number of

people, including women and children,

are registering their protest against attack on their beloved leader in a peaceful manner,” he said. Though the protests

remained by and large peaceful, there

were a few complaints of aggressive posture on the part of a few enraged workers at some points where vehicles were

denied way to block roads. In a video

that went viral on the social media, a

group of PTI workers was seen forcibly

disrupting traffic movement on a road

and beating up a rider for defying their

directives. Protests in other towns

In Hyderabad, PTI workers tried to

force closure of shops in different areas

and staged protest at Hyder Chowk, Latifabad Unit-2 and Autobahn Road.

Enraged workers of PTI took to the

streets in several Sindh towns as well.

Activists blocked Katchehry Road in

Dadu and staged a demonstration outside the local press club. They marched

through roads before staging a demonstration at Ghanta Ghar Chowk. The activists took out processions in the towns

of Johi, Mehar, Sehwan, Kotri, and Jamshoro towns. Similar protests were staged

in Nawabshah, Sakrand, Kazi Ahmed,

Moro, Kandiaro and Naushahro Feroze

towns where PTI workers blocked roads

and highways