KARACHI - The gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-iInsaf chairmana and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Wazirabad triggered
street protests in Karachi and other
parts of Sindh on Friday. While Mr Khan
suffered wounds in his legs, several of
his close associates were also hit in the
burst for an automatic weapon. Large
groups of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers took to the street, burnt tyres, staged
sit-in and blocked key road and intersections causing traffic jams on almost all
main thoroughfares of the metropolis.
As soon as the news of the attack on PTI
chairman hit the headlines, party workers started holding demonstrations in
many areas of the city. The protesters
converged on key intersections of the
city amid calls from their leaders on social media to protest against the “assassination attempt” on Imran Khan. Over
a dozen intersections and key points in
the city witnessed angry protests that
continued into night hours. A number of
workers, including women, held a march
from PTI’s office, called Insaf House, to
Sharea Faisal and staged a sit-in on main
Nursery bus stop. The protest led to
complete blockade of the track between
Karachi airport and Metropole Hotel,
causing traffic jams on other roads leading to Shrea Faisal, and hundreds of vehicles turned to service lane and streets
of neighbouring PECHS. The same situation was witnessed at Five Star intersection in North Nazimabad, Power House
intersection in North Karachi, Hub River
Road, Shah Faisal Colony, Sohrab Goth,
Qayyumabad and Teen Talwar, Clifton.
A senior leader of PTI Karachi chapter and MPA Shahzad Qureshi said that
there was a spontaneous reaction from
people across the city though the party
had announced protests at only five major points. “But the people are coming
out of their homes and taking to streets
on their own and within no time we are
witnessing protest at around a dozen
places of Karachi where a number of
people, including women and children,
are registering their protest against attack on their beloved leader in a peaceful manner,” he said. Though the protests
remained by and large peaceful, there
were a few complaints of aggressive posture on the part of a few enraged workers at some points where vehicles were
denied way to block roads. In a video
that went viral on the social media, a
group of PTI workers was seen forcibly
disrupting traffic movement on a road
and beating up a rider for defying their
directives. Protests in other towns
In Hyderabad, PTI workers tried to
force closure of shops in different areas
and staged protest at Hyder Chowk, Latifabad Unit-2 and Autobahn Road.
Enraged workers of PTI took to the
streets in several Sindh towns as well.
Activists blocked Katchehry Road in
Dadu and staged a demonstration outside the local press club. They marched
through roads before staging a demonstration at Ghanta Ghar Chowk. The activists took out processions in the towns
of Johi, Mehar, Sehwan, Kotri, and Jamshoro towns. Similar protests were staged
in Nawabshah, Sakrand, Kazi Ahmed,
Moro, Kandiaro and Naushahro Feroze
towns where PTI workers blocked roads
and highways