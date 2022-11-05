Share:

KARACHI - The gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairmana and former Prime Minister Imran Khan

in Wazirabad triggered street

protests in Karachi and other

parts of Sindh on Friday. While

Mr Khan suffered wounds in his

legs, several of his close associates were also hit in the burst

for an automatic weapon. Large

groups of Pakistan Tehreek-iInsaf workers took to the street,

burnt tyres, staged sit-in and

blocked key road and intersections causing traffic jams on almost all main thoroughfares of

the metropolis. As soon as the

news of the attack on PTI chairman hit the headlines, party

workers started holding demonstrations in many areas of the

city. The protesters converged

on key intersections of the city

amid calls from their leaders on

social media to protest against

the “assassination attempt” on

Imran Khan. Over a dozen intersections and key points in the

city witnessed angry protests

that continued into night hours.

A number of workers, including women, held a march from

PTI’s office, called Insaf House,

to Sharea Faisal and staged a

sit-in on main Nursery bus stop.

The protest led to complete

blockade of the track between

Karachi airport and Metropole

Hotel, causing traffic jams on

other roads leading to Shrea

Faisal, and hundreds of vehicles turned to service lane and

streets of neighbouring PECHS.

The same situation was witnessed at Five Star intersection

in North Nazimabad, Power

House intersection in North Karachi, Hub River Road, Shah Faisal Colony, Sohrab Goth, Qayyumabad and Teen Talwar, Clifton.

A senior leader of PTI Karachi chapter and MPA Shahzad

Qureshi said that there was a

spontaneous reaction from people across the city though the

party had announced protests at

only five major points. “But the

people are coming out of their

homes and taking to streets on

their own and within no time we

are witnessing protest at around

a dozen places of Karachi where

a number of people, including

women and children, are registering their protest against

attack on their beloved leader

in a peaceful manner,” he said.

Though the protests remained

by and large peaceful, there

were a few complaints of aggressive posture on the part of a few

enraged workers at some points

where vehicles were denied way

to block roads. In a video that

went viral on the social media, a

group of PTI workers was seen

forcibly disrupting traffic movement on a road and beating up a

rider for defying their directives.

PROTESTS IN OTHER TOWNS

In Hyderabad, PTI workers

tried to force closure of shops in

different areas and staged protest at Hyder Chowk, Latifabad

Unit-2 and Autobahn Road.

Enraged workers of PTI took

to the streets in several Sindh

towns as well. Activists blocked

Katchehry Road in Dadu and

staged a demonstration outside the local press club. They

marched through roads before

staging a demonstration at

Ghanta Ghar Chowk. The activists took out processions in the

towns of Johi, Mehar, Sehwan,

Kotri, and Jamshoro towns. Similar protests were staged in Nawabshah, Sakrand, Kazi Ahmed,

Moro, Kandiaro and Naushahro

Feroze towns where PTI workers

blocked roads and highways