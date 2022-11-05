Share:

The administration of Punjab Governor House has sought additional security from the provincial government following the protests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers outside the building.

The Governor House’s administration sent a letter to the chief secretary and Inspector General (IG) Punjab police to increase the police contingents due to the deteriorated law and order situation.

In its letter, the administration stated that PTI workers vandalized the assets and damaged the security installations after burning tyres at the Mall Road Gate of the Governor House.

It added that the outrageous crowd tried to break the Governor House’s gate. The administration asked the provincial authorities to increase the police deployment at the building.

Moreover, it was learnt that consultations are underway to hand over security duties of the Punjab Governor’s House to the Centre. The security duties of the Governor House in Lahore are likely to be handed over to Rangers or Frontier Corps (FC).

It was also recommended to deploy Islamabad police at Governor House Lahore in view of the recent protests of PTI workers. A report was also sought from the concerned departments before taking a final decision.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters took to the streets in different parts of the country against the attack on the party chief and former premier Imran Khan during long march.