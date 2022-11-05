ISLAMABAD - Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad has
asked the Capital Development Authority to
allow the university to
use a certain portion of
its land for commercial
purposes, which are
otherwise prohibited as
the land leased out was
meant for educational
purposes alone.
It came as a latest development in an ongoing tussle between CDA
and QAU over an under-construction Bhara
Kahu Bypass project for
which land swap was
required as about 200
kanals of land belonging to the university is
falling in the alignment
of the said project.
A 20-point charter of
demands has been extended by the university
representatives in a joint
working group of both
organizations, which
was formed to settle the
dispute amicably by university syndicate.
According to a wishful list of demands, the
university management
wants to utilize a certain portion of its land
for mixed use on a commercial basis on which
they want to build community centre, petrol
pump, residential complex, and education city.