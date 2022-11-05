Share:

ISLAMABAD - Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad has

asked the Capital Development Authority to

allow the university to

use a certain portion of

its land for commercial

purposes, which are

otherwise prohibited as

the land leased out was

meant for educational

purposes alone.

It came as a latest development in an ongoing tussle between CDA

and QAU over an under-construction Bhara

Kahu Bypass project for

which land swap was

required as about 200

kanals of land belonging to the university is

falling in the alignment

of the said project.

A 20-point charter of

demands has been extended by the university

representatives in a joint

working group of both

organizations, which

was formed to settle the

dispute amicably by university syndicate.

According to a wishful list of demands, the

university management

wants to utilize a certain portion of its land

for mixed use on a commercial basis on which

they want to build community centre, petrol

pump, residential complex, and education city.