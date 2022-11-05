Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

has predicted rain and wind thunderstorms of

light intensity in various cities of Sindh, including

Karachi, from Nov 7. Other districts to receive rainfall — due to a “westerly wave” entering the country

today — include Dadu, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Khairpur Kashmore, Larkana, Nausheroferoze,

Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, and Qambar Shahdadkot. Day temperatures are also likely

to fall by two-to-four degrees Celsius in the province, according to PMD. Maximum temperatures in

Karachi will reach 36C in the next three days while

the minimum will fall to 21C. Sunny skies are expected on Saturday, and partly cloudy on Sunday.

It further said that humidity in the city will range

from 80-92 per cent in the morning while in the

evening, it will range from 30-50pc