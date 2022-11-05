Share:

ISLAMABAD -Calling for transparent inquiry into the incident of firing on

PTI’s long march, Minister for

Defence Khwaja Muhammad

Asif has remarked that there should not be baseless allega tions against prime minister, interior minister

and others. “Baseless allegations for political

gains should be avoided,”

said Kh Asif while speaking on a point of order in

Friday’s National Assembly proceedings. “A joint

investigation team (JIT)

should be formed in order to ensure transparent investigation to arrest

the culprits involved in

the attack,” said the minister, adding the video of

the suspect shows that religious fanaticism motivated the attack. The minister said, “Imran came

close to crossing boundaries...or he crossed red

lines of religion boundaries,” he said, linking it

to the attack on him. Asif

termed the incident as a

cause of embarrassment

for the nation. “If there is

a conspiracy behind it, it

should be brought to the

fore,” he said, adding that

investigation into the incident should not be politicized. About the suspension of a whole police

station, he said all the

staffs have been suspended over the video leaked

in which the suspect

made confessional statement. He said, “The entire nation is looking towards us… We are letting

this incident fall victim

to politics.” A PTI dissident/chairman PAC Noor

Alam Khan said it is highly regrettable that workers of a political party

are involved in running

a defamatory campaign

against officers of state

institutions. Shazia Marri, on point of order, said

there should be no violence in protest demonstrations. She said the firing incident should be

thoroughly probed. At the

outset of the proceedings,

a newly elected MNA from

PML-N Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti

took oath as MNA.