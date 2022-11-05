Share:

The current global geopolitical and geostrategic environments are on the boil. The US is stridently on the move to reassert and stamp its pre-eminence and unchallengeable hegemony worldwide. It has enmeshed Russia in Ukraine/Europe and is embroiling China in the Indo-Pacific and the Himalayas.

The European strategic environment has been further vitiated by Russia’s assertion that it will not be averse to using (tactical?) nuclear warheads against Ukraine. The US-led West has threatened Russia unabashedly with untold devastation (retaliatory nuclear strikes?) were it to exercise such an abominable option.

Of late, both belligerents have claimed that the other was preparing “dirty bombs” for use in false flag operations against the other. The strategic environment in Europe is thus threatening to degenerate fast into the nuclear domain. Ominously, President Joe Biden dragged South Asia into the nuclear debate too by characterising Pakistan as a dangerous nuclear weapon state that lacked cohesion. Why at this point in time? Whatever POTUS says is never without meaning, import or implication!

On independence Ukraine held one-third of the erstwhile USSR’s nuclear arsenal including ICBMs, heavy bombers, 1700 warheads, command and control infrastructure etc. Under the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, the US, UK and Russia persuaded it to give up all of its nuclear arsenal and vowed to guarantee its safety and territorial integrity (Geopolitics sans morality, by this scribe, The Nation, 12 March 2022).

Ukraine concurred then and now must be roundly ruing and repenting its decision to “denuclearise itself”. Had it held on to its nuclear arsenal it would have never met this horrendous fate. It could have easily deterred Russia’s military adventure against it and simultaneously warded off pressures from NATO to join it. It could have genuinely retained and upheld its independence, liberty and freedom of action.

Now, as the US-led West continues to stoke the war, it finds a third of its territory under Russian occupation, a large part of its population as refugees, its industry and economy more or less destroyed. Yet, the use of nuclear weapons/dirty bombs is still being contemplated over its territories and peoples.

Pakistan must critically analyse the Ukraine war, draw the relevant deductions and lessons while focusing on Ukraine’s crucial and almost fatal inability to deter this war.

Pakistan’s needs for a nuclear deterrent stem from the very adverse strategic environment around it which is undergoing a very subtle albeit dynamic and grave change. Generally speaking, Pakistan has faced its most serious existential threat from the East, that is India. However, there is now a regional dimension emerging in addition to this bilateral one.

India and China now sit eyeball to eyeball along the LAC especially Ladakh. Pakistan and India have hundreds of thousands of troops sitting astride the LOC for decades. This pitches three of the world’s most formidable military-nuclear-missile forces against one another in a very congested potential theatre of war; reiterating and reinforcing the larger IIOJ&KR’s notoriety as the world’s likeliest nuclear flashpoint.

The US, India’s strategic partner and mentor, lurks ominously in the background, further accentuating the fragility, volatility, sensitivity and destructiveness inherent in the region’s evolving strategic environment. Pakistan cannot ignore the probability of a large-scale war in the region or the possibility of getting sucked into one quite unintentionally.

It must never let its guard down, be caught unprepared, unawares, unarmed or ominously speaking, “disarmed”. It must always retain its unmitigated, uncompromised capacity and power to deter war and preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The US-India Combine’s strategic design will ostensibly aim to isolate China in the region. To that end, it will be imperative to neutralise Pakistan (a la Indo-China war, 1962?) to improve India’s relative strategic balance and its force ratios vis a vis China.

What form can that “neutralisation” of Pakistan take? Will it essentially include the defanging of its nuclear capabilities and capacities?

The US-led West’s build-up of India as a counterweight to China has enhanced its nuclear, missile and military prowess substantially. By default, India thus acquires corresponding and increasing numerical and technical superiority over Pakistan. This drastically increases the differential in force ratios between the two, creates a critical strategic imbalance and seriously aggravates Pakistan’s threat perceptions. It consequently sets in motion a perpetual, vicious and repetitive cycle of arms acquisitions and developments where India endeavours to match China and Pakistan moves to maintain strategic balance with India.

[(Ab)Normal Nuclear Pakistan, by this scribe, The Nation, 23 November 2015]. There is a very perceptible differential in the conventional forces of India and Pakistan. This differential is equalised by Pakistan’s nuclear assets. That is why one calls them the Equalisers; they equalise the odds for Pakistan. The larger the differential between the conventional forces, the more will be Pakistan’s reliance on its strategic assets and the lower will its nuclear thresholds sink. Therefore, it becomes imperative for Pakistan to not only maintain a viable force ratio but also a critical strategic balance with its nemesis to the East!

The world must recognise and accept the centrality of Pakistan’s nuclear programme and assets in its defence and its survival as a sovereign independent state. They are uncompromisable. They allow it to deter war and aggression and reap the ensuing peace dividends therefrom. This was so evident and proven in the 2001-02 military stand-off with India where Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities played their cardinal role in deterring Indian military adventurism.

Defanging Pakistan has been one of the most fervent, critical and yet unattained strategic objectives of the US-led West. (Securing Pak Nukes, by this scribe, Opinion Maker, a now-defunct website, November 2011). Pakistan’s nuclear programme and the development of its strategic assets have always been under scrutiny by the international community.

Multifarious attempts were made to prevent it from acquiring this capability. However, despite all threats, inducements, sanctions, ostracisations, vilifications etc Pakistan has remained steadfast, single-minded and determined in acquiring military-nuclear-missile capabilities to deter all would-be aggressors. It has succeeded in what truly was a national endeavor!

However, where do the threats to Pakistan’s nuclear assets/programme and by default its sovereignty, emanate from?

(To be continued)