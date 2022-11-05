Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Functional Committee on Delegated Legislation on

Friday condemned the attack on

PTI Chairman and former prime

minister Imran Khan and the

politics of violence.

The committee urged all political parties to shun the politics of violence and pursue dialogue as that is the essence of

democracy.

The meeting, presided over

by its Chairman, Mian Raza

Rabbani, took up a five-point

agenda and passed three recommendations to be made to

the federal government pertaining to and dealing with legislation