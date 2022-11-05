ISLAMABAD - The Senate Functional Committee on Delegated Legislation on
Friday condemned the attack on
PTI Chairman and former prime
minister Imran Khan and the
politics of violence.
The committee urged all political parties to shun the politics of violence and pursue dialogue as that is the essence of
democracy.
The meeting, presided over
by its Chairman, Mian Raza
Rabbani, took up a five-point
agenda and passed three recommendations to be made to
the federal government pertaining to and dealing with legislation