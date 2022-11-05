Share:

SEOUL - South Korea’s military scrambled

stealth jets on Friday after detecting the mobilisation of 180 North

Korean warplanes, Seoul said as it

conducted large-scale joint air drills

with the United States which have

infuriated Pyongyang. North Korea has launched a record-breaking

blitz of missile launches this week,

including a failed intercontinental

ballistic missile test on Thursday.

Seoul and Washington extended

their largest-ever joint air drills

through Saturday in response to the

North’s flurry of projectiles.

“Our military detected around

180 North Korean warplanes” mobilised in Pyongyang’s airspace,

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said,

adding that Seoul “scrambled 80

fighter jets including F-35As” while

jets involved in the joint drills were

also “maintaining readiness”.

Shortly after South Korea announced the decision to extend the

joint drills on Thursday, Pyongyang launched three more shortrange ballistic missiles, calling the

move “a very dangerous and wrong

choice”. Hours later, the North fired

80 artillery rounds that landed in a

maritime “buffer zone”, Seoul’s military said.

The barrage was a “clear violation” of the 2018 agreement that

established the buffer zone in a bid

to reduce tensions between the two

sides, Seoul’s Joints Chiefs of Staff

said. The artillery fire came after

Pyongyang fired about 30 missiles

Wednesday and Thursday, including

an intercontinental ballistic missile

and one that landed near South Korea’s territorial waters for the first

time since the end of the Korean

War in 1953. US Defence Secretary

Lloyd Austin described Pyongyang’s

ICBM launch as “illegal and destabilising”, and Seoul and Washington

vowed to pursue new measures to

demonstrate their “determination

and capabilities” against the North’s

growing threats.

Experts and officials have said

Pyongyang is ramping up its tests

in protest over the US-South Korean

drills. Washington and Seoul have

repeatedly warned that Pyongyang’s

recent launches could be a precursor

to a nuclear test, which would be its

seventh. Pyongyang has called the

joint air drills, dubbed Vigilant Storm,

“an aggressive and provocative military drill targeting” North Korea,

and threatened that Washington and

Seoul would “pay the most horrible

price in history” if it continued.