LAHORE-Sidra Amin produced her career-best 176 not out, while Muneeba Ali stroked her maiden century to record a crushing 128-run win for Pakistan over Ireland to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ICC Women’s Championship ODI series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Bismah’s decision to bat first after winning the toss paid dividends from the start as both openers Muneeba and Sidra added a record 221 runs for the first wicket – beating their previous 158-run stand which was made against Sri Lanka earlier this year at the Southend Club, Karachi. The left-handed Muneeba and right-handed Sidra’s 221-run partnership came off 214 balls. Muneeba brought up her maiden century in the 33rd over of the innings off 108 balls. She was eventually dismissed for 114-ball 107, studded with 10 fours and two sixes.

Sidra was joined by Aliya Riaz – who was promoted up in the order - and the two stitched 97 runs off 67 balls for the second wicket. Aliya returned back scoring 29 off 28 balls. Sadaf Shamas was next to go after getting bowled to Arlene Kelly for a six-ball three. Sidra scored her and Pakistan highest individual score of 176. Her unbeaten innings included 20 fours and one six which came off 151 balls and helped the home side score 335-3 in 50 overs – beating their previous total of 280 which came against the same opponents Ireland.

In return, chasing a mammoth 336-run to win, the visitors were bowled out for 207 in the last over. Ireland’s skipper Laura Delany scored 69 off 92 balls. Delany and Orla Prendergast (29) knitted a 69-run partnership for the fourth wicket – the highest of the innings. For Pakistan, off-spinner Nida Dar clinched 3-34 while Fatima Sana and Nashra Sundhu bagged two wickets apiece and all-rounders Aliya and Kainat Imtiaz scooped a wicket each. Sidra was named player of the match. Pakistan and Ireland will feature in the second ODI at the same venue on Sunday.

SCORES IN BRIEF