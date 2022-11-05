KARACHI - Sindh government on Friday
promoted 1,200 teachers of
Karachi who were waiting for
their promotions for several
years. According to the government notification, the Primary
School Teachers have been
promoted to the rank of Junior
School Teachers and the Junior School Teachers have been
promoted to Higher Secondary
School Teachers. The teachers
of all districts of Karachi have
been promoted to grade 16.
“On the recommendation of the
Departmental Promotion Committee and with the approval
of the competent authority,
Junior School Teachers (B-14)
(Male and Female) and Primary School Teachers (B-09)
(Male and Female) have been
promoted to the post of High
School Teachers (B-15) (Personal Pay Scale B-16),” the notification released by Director
Secondary Education, Farnaz
Riaz read.