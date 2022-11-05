Share:

KARACHI - Sindh government on Friday

promoted 1,200 teachers of

Karachi who were waiting for

their promotions for several

years. According to the government notification, the Primary

School Teachers have been

promoted to the rank of Junior

School Teachers and the Junior School Teachers have been

promoted to Higher Secondary

School Teachers. The teachers

of all districts of Karachi have

been promoted to grade 16.

“On the recommendation of the

Departmental Promotion Committee and with the approval

of the competent authority,

Junior School Teachers (B-14)

(Male and Female) and Primary School Teachers (B-09)

(Male and Female) have been

promoted to the post of High

School Teachers (B-15) (Personal Pay Scale B-16),” the notification released by Director

Secondary Education, Farnaz

Riaz read.