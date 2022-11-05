Share:

LAHORE-As many as three female Pakistani athletes have qualified the finals of their respective contests categories during the ongoing 4th Combaxx Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship G2 being organized by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) at Liaquat Gymnasium on Friday.

In the first semifinal, Pakistan’s Fatimat-uz Zehra downed Alicia Shah from Britain 2-0 in the -49kg women’s semifinal contest. In the semifinal of 73kg women’s category, Pakistan’s Malisha Ali beat Kazakhstan’s Absinwa 2-1. In yet another women’s -57kg semis competition, Pakistan’s Noor Rehman routed compatriot Yumna 2-0 to qualify for the finals.

In the -87kg men’s semifinal, Egypt’s M Khattab downed Al-Hashmi Ali from Oman 2-0 to qualify for the final, while in the second semifinal, Iran’s M Aamir beat Pakistan’s M Idrees 2-0 to enter the final. In -68kg men’s semifinal encounter, Iran’s M Sadiq beat Kazakhstan’s Najmuddin 2-0 while Egypt’s Tameer Abdul Monam beat Kazakhstan’s Eldar Bremay 2-1 to qualify for the finals.