Share:

Quetta city is an impressive background, especially for people with scholarly pursuits. Unluckily for students, in this municipality, it is very very difficult to gain easy access to transportation to schools, colleges, and academics, for there is a dearth of buses.

Students in this area have to wait for hours for the bus. This has created several encumbrances for students. In addition, this has become a hindrance for students. Additionally, after travelling on these buses, scholars become very exhausted. Sometimes, they face headaches and several other health problems. As things go, they will be incompetent in giving attention to their courses.

DADSHAH BAHADUR,

Quetta.