Share:

ANKARA-A Turkish soldier was killed in a terror attack in northern Iraq, authorities said on Friday. Lokman Akcaglayan was killed after terrorists opened harassing fire in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

The ministry extended its condolences to Akcaglayan’s family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the nation. Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization’s hideouts in Iraq’s northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border. It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.