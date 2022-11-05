Share:

ANKARA - A Turkish soldier was killed in a terror attack in

northern Iraq, authorities said on Friday. Lokman

Akcaglayan was killed after terrorists opened harassing fire in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

The ministry extended its condolences to Akcaglayan’s family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the

nation. Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in

April to target the PKK terror organization’s hideouts in Iraq’s northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border. It was preceded

by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched

in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern

Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye