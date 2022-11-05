Share:

San Francisco-Twitter said it will start laying off employees on Friday, according to a memo sent to staff, with several workers filing a lawsuit alleging the move by new owner billionaire Elon Musk violates US labor law. A company-wide email seen by AFP says Twitter employees will receive word via email at the start of business Friday, California time, as to what their fate is. It does not give a number but the Washington Post and New York Times reported that about half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees will be let go. “In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global work force,” the email said. Twitter employees have been bracing for this kind of bad news since Musk completed his mammoth $44 billion acquisition late last week and quickly set about dissolving its board and firing its chief executive and top managers. Late on Thursday, a group of five Twitter employees who had already been fired filed a class action complaint against the company on the grounds that they had not been given the required 60-day notice period as required under US federal and California state law, according to the text of the complaint. The lawsuit references the US Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which provides workers a right to advance notice in cases of mass layoffs or plant closings. The lawsuit also asks the court to restrict Twitter from asking employees to sign documents that would waive their rights under the WARN Act.