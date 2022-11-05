Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) organised first-ever 2-day international robotic surgery symposium in the country which began in Karachi on Friday. It also marked the milestone of over 1200 successful robotic procedures. The robotic unit was commissioned at SIUT last year. It was inaugurated in February 2022 by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. Leading robotic surgeons from the USA and the UK and other Pakistani professionals attended the symposium. Speaking on the occasion, Director SIUT Prof Adib Rizvi said robotic surgery is another step forward of the dedicated professionals of the SIUT team.