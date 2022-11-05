Share:

Peshawar-The University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar and Dynea Ltd, Gadoon-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa entered into collaboration for joint applied research.

General Manager (GM) Dynea Pakistan Ltd Mirza Hussain and Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain signed the MoU on collaborative research projects, training programmes, and student internships. The MoU aims to bring academics and industry together to foster industrial development in the chemical process industry and associated sectors.

The VC said that all engineering programmes are now accredited under the Washington Accord’s Outcome Based Education system, and UET Peshawar has also secured a top spot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Pakistan under the Times Higher Education (THE) World Impact Ranking 2022. UET Peshawar is actively involved in bridging with industry, according to PEC guidelines.

Mirza Hussain said, through this MoU, industry experts and academia would work closely in finding research-based solutions to bring innovation and sustainability to the industry.

Secretary BOASAR UET Peshawar Prof Dr Hamid Ullah advised the management of Dynea Pakistan to participate in the Industrial Advisory Boards of relevant engineering departments so they could share their experiences with the faculty and adopt best practices and advances in the engineering curriculum.