London-London on Friday ruled out a December election to break political deadlock in Northern Ireland, where a standoff over post-Brexit trade rules is preventing resumption of a power-sharing government. “I can now confirm that no Assembly election will take place in December or ahead of the festive season,” Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said in a written statement.

“Current legislation requires me to name a date for an election to take place within 12 weeks of 28 October and next week, I will make a statement in parliament to lay out my next steps,” he added.

The UK government last week said it would call elections before the end of January, the second vote since May, after London and Belfast failed to resolve the post-Brexit spat.

The province has been without a devolved government since the pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party collapsed power-sharing in February over opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol governing trade rules after the UK’s departure from the EU.

“My objective, what the people of Northern Ireland deserve, is the restoration of a strong devolved government,” Heaton-Harris said on Friday.