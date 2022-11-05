LONDON - London on Friday
ruled out a December election to break
political deadlock
in Northern Ireland,
where a standoff over
post-Brexit trade
rules is preventing resumption of a powersharing government.
“I can now confirm
that no Assembly election will take place in
December or ahead
of the festive season,”
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris HeatonHarris said in a written statement.
“Current legislation
requires me to name
a date for an election
to take place within
12 weeks of 28 October and next week, I
will make a statement
in parliament to lay
out my next steps,” he
added.
The UK government
last week said it would
call elections before
the end of January, the
second vote since May,
after London and Belfast failed to resolve
the post-Brexit spat.
The province has
been without a devolved government
since the pro-UK
Democratic Unionist
Party collapsed power-sharing in February over opposition
to the Northern Ireland Protocol governing trade rules after
the UK’s departure
from the EU.
“My objective, what
the people of Northern Ireland deserve,
is the restoration of a
strong devolved government,” HeatonHarris said on Friday.