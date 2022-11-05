Share:

LONDON - London on Friday

ruled out a December election to break

political deadlock

in Northern Ireland,

where a standoff over

post-Brexit trade

rules is preventing resumption of a powersharing government.

“I can now confirm

that no Assembly election will take place in

December or ahead

of the festive season,”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris HeatonHarris said in a written statement.

“Current legislation

requires me to name

a date for an election

to take place within

12 weeks of 28 October and next week, I

will make a statement

in parliament to lay

out my next steps,” he

added.

The UK government

last week said it would

call elections before

the end of January, the

second vote since May,

after London and Belfast failed to resolve

the post-Brexit spat.

The province has

been without a devolved government

since the pro-UK

Democratic Unionist

Party collapsed power-sharing in February over opposition

to the Northern Ireland Protocol governing trade rules after

the UK’s departure

from the EU.

“My objective, what

the people of Northern Ireland deserve,

is the restoration of a

strong devolved government,” HeatonHarris said on Friday.