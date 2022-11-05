Share:

LAHORE-University of Management and Technology (UMT) held its 23rd Convocation 2022 on November 02. A total of 2572 graduates were given degrees in various disciplines on this occasion. According to the details, 1816 Bachelor, 185 Master, 537 MS/MPhil and 34 PhD degrees were conferred.

Furthermore,32 Patron Gold Medals, 36 Rector Silver Medals, 03 Rector Academic Excellence Award Gold Medals, 04 Certificates of Excellence, 03 Certificates of Merit, 05 Research Publication Awards for MS/MPhil students, 02 Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad Medal Awards (Gold) for PhD graduates along with cash prize of Rs 100000 each, 01 Khurram Murad Medal Award (Gold) along with cash prize of Rs 100000 for MBA graduate, 01 Mubarak un Nisa Medal Award along with cash prize of Rs 100000 to BBA graduate, 02 Dr Muhammad Ahmed Medal Awards along with cash prize of Rs 25000 each to BSHEL graduates, 01 Fast Excellence Award along with cash prize of Rs 100000 to BSEE graduate and 18 Rector Awards for Entrepreneurship and Innovation were also given away on the occasion.

Rector UMT Dr Asif Raza, Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Dr Gohar Ejaz, Patron in Chief All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA),Chairman ILM Trust\UMT Dr Ahmed Omar Murad, President UMT/ILM Trust, Ibrahim Hasan Murad attended the convocation ceremony.