ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has informed the United Nations that it suffered losses worth 40 billion US dollars due

to floods in the country, however,

some pledges are yet to be made

by foreign countries. This was

discussed during a meeting between United Nations Resident

and Humanitarian Coordinator

Julien Harneis and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here yesterday.

The United Nations resident coordinator reiterated the UN’s full

support to Pakistan in rehabilitation of flood affected people in

the country. During the meeting,

the arrangements and dates for

the upcoming donors conference

also came under discussion.