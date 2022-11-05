ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has informed the United Nations that it suffered losses worth 40 billion US dollars due
to floods in the country, however,
some pledges are yet to be made
by foreign countries. This was
discussed during a meeting between United Nations Resident
and Humanitarian Coordinator
Julien Harneis and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here yesterday.
The United Nations resident coordinator reiterated the UN’s full
support to Pakistan in rehabilitation of flood affected people in
the country. During the meeting,
the arrangements and dates for
the upcoming donors conference
also came under discussion.