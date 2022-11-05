Share:

ISLAMABAD - The assass i n a t i o n

a t t e m p t

on former

prime minister Imran Khan has

put the country’s politics into a tricky situation amid contrary

claims by the political rivals and growing

confrontation.

There is an agreement that there was an attack on the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf rally but the claims

by the rival parties are only

meant to save their politics. Imran Khan yesterday unofficially

called off the long march as he

announced to lead another protest movement after recovering

from the bullet wounds.

This could bring a sigh of relief for the government who was

waiting for the PTI rally in Islamabad – which some expected

to turn violent.

Imran Khan, however, has

urged his party workers to continue staging a protest against

the government – some of those

were witnessed in different cities

including Islamabad yesterday.

The event could be a watershed

moment as even Punjab Chief

Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is reportedly not on the same

page with Imran Khan over the

filing of a case regarding the assassination attempt incident.

If an independent investigation

shows Imran Khan’s real injury –

which he claims, is very serious

and inflicted by four bullets – it

could benefit either the PTI or

the government.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan believes Imran was

half-hit by a bullet and everything else was just a lie. “He (Imran) was kissed by a bullet and

it is not a serious injury. The

claims about four bullets are just

a lie. For this we want an independent investigation to expose

his lie,” he said.

Advisor to Prime Minister on

Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said that

unconditional dialogue was the

only option to address all political issues and reaching a consensus on all outstanding matters.

“We are ready to talk to them

(PTI leadership) on their demand. Consensus should be acceptable for all democratic forces

in the country for strengthening

of the democracy and the supremacy of law and the Constitution,” he maintained.

He contended that there

should be no deadlock in political dialogues because it’s a negative thing in the democratic system and all political issues could

be resolved through dialogue

and discussions. “Deadlocks in

dialogue create problems while

discussions pave the way for

positive outcomes.”

He suggested that the PTI

leadership should avoid issuing

controversial statements which

may harm the peace and stability of the country. “Unfortunately, PTI leaders have been issuing irresponsible statements

soon after the firing incident,

which should be avoided.”

Kaira said changing the government through protests was

purely an undemocratic and

unconstitutional demand of

the PTI.

PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari

urged Imran Khan to apologize

to the nation for calling the citizens sheep and goats.