There is an agreement that there was an attack on the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf rally but the claims
by the rival parties are only
meant to save their politics. Imran Khan yesterday unofficially
called off the long march as he
announced to lead another protest movement after recovering
from the bullet wounds.
This could bring a sigh of relief for the government who was
waiting for the PTI rally in Islamabad – which some expected
to turn violent.
Imran Khan, however, has
urged his party workers to continue staging a protest against
the government – some of those
were witnessed in different cities
including Islamabad yesterday.
The event could be a watershed
moment as even Punjab Chief
Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is reportedly not on the same
page with Imran Khan over the
filing of a case regarding the assassination attempt incident.
If an independent investigation
shows Imran Khan’s real injury –
which he claims, is very serious
and inflicted by four bullets – it
could benefit either the PTI or
the government.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan believes Imran was
half-hit by a bullet and everything else was just a lie. “He (Imran) was kissed by a bullet and
it is not a serious injury. The
claims about four bullets are just
a lie. For this we want an independent investigation to expose
his lie,” he said.
Advisor to Prime Minister on
Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said that
unconditional dialogue was the
only option to address all political issues and reaching a consensus on all outstanding matters.
“We are ready to talk to them
(PTI leadership) on their demand. Consensus should be acceptable for all democratic forces
in the country for strengthening
of the democracy and the supremacy of law and the Constitution,” he maintained.
He contended that there
should be no deadlock in political dialogues because it’s a negative thing in the democratic system and all political issues could
be resolved through dialogue
and discussions. “Deadlocks in
dialogue create problems while
discussions pave the way for
positive outcomes.”
He suggested that the PTI
leadership should avoid issuing
controversial statements which
may harm the peace and stability of the country. “Unfortunately, PTI leaders have been issuing irresponsible statements
soon after the firing incident,
which should be avoided.”
Kaira said changing the government through protests was
purely an undemocratic and
unconstitutional demand of
the PTI.
PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari
urged Imran Khan to apologize
to the nation for calling the citizens sheep and goats.