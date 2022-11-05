Share:

MUBASHIR HASSAN

LAHORE

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Friday expressed his resolve to

resume the long march

as soon as he recovers

from his leg injuries he

received during a gun

attack on his container on Thursday when

the long march reached

Wazirabad.

“I will again give a call

for Islamabad when I get better”, he said, without offering any evidence in support

of his claims, in a televised address from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital where he is under

treatment for his leg injuries.

Sitting on a wheelchair, the former prime minister also asked

his supporters to continue staging protests across the country

till the resignation of three persons his party had nominated

for their involvement in the firing incident.

Imran said he had prior knowledge of the attack as he had already informed his supporters

about it in his address at a public rally on September 24. “I already knew about a plan to kill

me somewhere between Wazirabad and Gujrat. They (the

government) had plans to lay the

blame on some religious fanatics

as they did in the case of Salman

Taseer [ex-Punjab governor]”, he

maintained, adding that the person who has been arrested is not

a religious fanatic.

Talking about Thursday’s attack, Khan said that they had

earlier projected that Imran

Khan had committed religious

blasphemy. He alleged that three

people including Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sana Ullah, and another

high profile official had planned

to kill him after they realised

that the number of people in the

long march was increasing.

He reiterated that he had previously nominated four people

who were planning to assassinate him and also made video

mentioning their names. This

video, he said, would be released

if he is killed. He said the video

was lying somewhere outside

the country. Imran said his party was struggling to lodge an FIR

against the three powerful persons, but to no avail. “But, you

know, everybody has fears”, he

observed. He said FIR cannot be

registered unless the three persons [involved in the murder

conspiracy] are removed from

their official positions. “These

three persons will have to relinquish their official positions first

before an FIR is registered”, he

added.

The PTI chief asked the Chief

Justice of Pakistan that there will

be no justice in this case unless

the three nominated persons are

removed from their offices. “Pakistan cannot make progress

and there will be no justice if the

three persons continue to hold

their offices”, he said.

Khan went on to say that the

investigation will not move forward in their presence because

they controlled all the institutions who are supposed to investigate the incident. Giving details of how the firing incident

took place, Khan said that when

he was standing atop the container in Wazirabad, a burst of

bullets was fired at the container

from one side, and he fell.