FAISALABAD - A woman committed suicide
after killing her eight-monthold daughter in the limits of
Sandal Bar police station on
Friday. Police said Saba of
Chak 59-JB allegedly shot dead
her daughter Marha, 8, and
later also took her life with the
same weapon.
On getting information, police reached the site and shifted both the bodies to a local
hospital for postmortem and
started investigation.
Meanwhile, a youngster was
crushed to death on Friday when
a speeding oil tanker ran over
his motorcycle near Thermal bypass in Muzaffargarh. According
to rescue officials, 38-year-old M
Asif was riding his motorcycle
when suddenly a speeding oil
tanker hit him, leaving him critically injured. The rescue team
rushed to the spot and shifted
the injured to District Headquarters Hospital where doctors confirmed his death.
Meanwhile, a 52-year-old
man was killed after being hit
by a train near Nishatabad
railway crossing, Faisalabad
on Friday. According to the
Rescue 1122, the victim was
identified as M Asghar of Muhallah Muneer Park, Bhaiwala.
YOUTH SHOT DEAD
OVER OLD ENMITY
A youth was shot dead by his
opponents over an old enmity
near Sargodha on Friday. Police said M Shamshad of Basti
Roshan had domestic issues
with Nabeel and Sabir. The accused gunned down Shamshad
when he was in his shop. Police
reached the spot and shifted
the body to a local hospital.
SIX DACOITS ARRESTED,
CASH, BIKES RECOVERED
Police on Friday claimed to
have arrested six members of
a dacoit gang and recovered
weapons and cash. According to police spokesperson
Khurrum Shehzad, City Pasrur
police station arrested Bilal,
Rashid, M Talha, Akhtar, Tariq
and Usama.
Police also recovered five
motorcycles, Rs425,000, seven
mobile phones and three pistols. The accused were wanted
to police in 34 cases of theft
and robbery. Meanwhile, DPO
Faisal kamran announced appreciation letters and cash
prizes for the raiding team.
Meanwhile, Bahawalpur district police have arrested five
suspects and recovered five
unlicensed pistols from their
possession during raids conducted in different localities of
the district. A spokesman for
Bahawalpur police said that
the patrolling teams of police
stations including police stations Chani Goth, Sama Satta,
Head Rajkan and Qaimpur
took five suspected persons
into custody and recovered five
unlicensed pistols from their
possession. The accused were
identified as Shehzad, Ramazan, Naeem, Imran and Saleem.
Police have registered cases
against the accused. Further
probe is underway.