Share:

FAISALABAD - A woman committed suicide

after killing her eight-monthold daughter in the limits of

Sandal Bar police station on

Friday. Police said Saba of

Chak 59-JB allegedly shot dead

her daughter Marha, 8, and

later also took her life with the

same weapon.

On getting information, police reached the site and shifted both the bodies to a local

hospital for postmortem and

started investigation.

Meanwhile, a youngster was

crushed to death on Friday when

a speeding oil tanker ran over

his motorcycle near Thermal bypass in Muzaffargarh. According

to rescue officials, 38-year-old M

Asif was riding his motorcycle

when suddenly a speeding oil

tanker hit him, leaving him critically injured. The rescue team

rushed to the spot and shifted

the injured to District Headquarters Hospital where doctors confirmed his death.

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old

man was killed after being hit

by a train near Nishatabad

railway crossing, Faisalabad

on Friday. According to the

Rescue 1122, the victim was

identified as M Asghar of Muhallah Muneer Park, Bhaiwala.

YOUTH SHOT DEAD

OVER OLD ENMITY

A youth was shot dead by his

opponents over an old enmity

near Sargodha on Friday. Police said M Shamshad of Basti

Roshan had domestic issues

with Nabeel and Sabir. The accused gunned down Shamshad

when he was in his shop. Police

reached the spot and shifted

the body to a local hospital.

SIX DACOITS ARRESTED,

CASH, BIKES RECOVERED

Police on Friday claimed to

have arrested six members of

a dacoit gang and recovered

weapons and cash. According to police spokesperson

Khurrum Shehzad, City Pasrur

police station arrested Bilal,

Rashid, M Talha, Akhtar, Tariq

and Usama.

Police also recovered five

motorcycles, Rs425,000, seven

mobile phones and three pistols. The accused were wanted

to police in 34 cases of theft

and robbery. Meanwhile, DPO

Faisal kamran announced appreciation letters and cash

prizes for the raiding team.

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur district police have arrested five

suspects and recovered five

unlicensed pistols from their

possession during raids conducted in different localities of

the district. A spokesman for

Bahawalpur police said that

the patrolling teams of police

stations including police stations Chani Goth, Sama Satta,

Head Rajkan and Qaimpur

took five suspected persons

into custody and recovered five

unlicensed pistols from their

possession. The accused were

identified as Shehzad, Ramazan, Naeem, Imran and Saleem.

Police have registered cases

against the accused. Further

probe is underway.