Former President Asif Ali Zardari while calling out Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that one person is crossing all lines to spread chaos but we will not tolerate his attack on the institutions.

In a statement, Zaradari said that Imran Khan is not concerned about national stability and state institutions, adding that all he wants is just to rule the country.

He said, "We can never forget the sacrifices and martyrdoms of our Pakistan Army. We will also thwart this conspiracy of the enemy."

"Since 1947 till now, we and the state institutions foiled nefarious intentions of enemy and we will keep on doing it collectively forever," he vowed. He added that this time the enemy has conducted attack internally.

Zardari said that stability of the country is linked to the stability of state institutions and we will not tolerate attack on them.