Sunday, November 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

1,000-year-old Himalayan yew found in China’s Yunnan

Agencies
November 05, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

KUNMING - A wild Himalayan yew tree, believed to be over 1,000 years old, was discovered in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, according to local authorities. The living tree is located in the Fengqing area of the Lancang River nature reserve in Lincang City. It is about 12 meters tall and has a trunk diameter of 1.32 meters, said Shi Songlin, a professor at Chengdu University of Technology. “The Himalayan yew grows slowly in the wild and has poor regeneration ability. It is the first time I have encountered a wild Himalayan yew with such a large diameter,” Shi said. The tree has broken the record in both trunk diameter and age of wild Himalayan yew in Fengqing, which is of great significance for studying the origin of the species and its living environment and strengthening the protection of the area, Shi added. Currently, more than 1,000 wild Himalayan yews have been recorded in Fengqing, with a distribution range of about 8,000 mu (about 533.33 hectares), mainly growing at altitudes between 2,500 meters and 3,000 meters above sea level, according to the management and protection bureau of the reserve’s Fengqing area.

LESCO detects 338 power pilfering connections on 56th day

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1699072087.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023