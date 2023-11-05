12 held involved in aerial firing, fireworks on marriage party  

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested 12 people accused of displaying firearms, aerial firing, and using firecrackers at a marriage party.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police conducted a raid and arrested 12 people accused of violating the firing, fireworks, and Sound System Act.

They were identified as Abdul Qahar, Salman, Zaheer Khan, Samiullah, Hazratullah, Asim, Nadeem Ahmed, Shams ur Rahman, Hamish Gul, Bana Khan, Amjad Khan, and Gul Zarif.

Police also recovered weapons from their possession. Police have registered separate cases against all of them, and further investigation is in progress.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of the police team and said that those who endanger the lives of citizens by aerial firing cannot escape the grip of the law.