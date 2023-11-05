Sunday, November 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

12 held involved in aerial firing, fireworks on marriage party  

APP
November 05, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested 12 people accused of displaying firearms, aerial firing, and using firecrackers at a marriage party.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police conducted a raid and arrested 12 people accused of violating the firing, fireworks, and Sound System Act. 

They were identified as Abdul Qahar, Salman, Zaheer Khan, Samiullah, Hazratullah, Asim, Nadeem Ahmed, Shams ur Rahman, Hamish Gul, Bana Khan, Amjad Khan, and Gul Zarif.

Police also recovered weapons from their possession. Police have registered separate cases against all of them, and further investigation is in progress.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of the police team and said that those who endanger the lives of citizens by aerial firing cannot escape the grip of the law.

 

LESCO detects 338 power pilfering connections on 56th day

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1699072087.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023