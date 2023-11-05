37 new vehicles provided to PHP Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - As many as 37 new vehicles were provided to Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Police Faisalabad Region. A spokesman for PHP police said here on Saturday that 50 new vehicles were distributed among the PHP police across the province to im­prove performance of patrolling police. Out of these, 37 vehicles were provided to Faisalabad re­gion, he said and added that these vehicles would help to increase patrolling for arresting maximum crimes on the roads.

FCCI MAKING STRENUOUS EFFORTS TO RESOLVE PROBLEMS OF BUSINESS COMMUNITY: DR KHURRAM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq has said the chamber is making strenuous efforts to resolve the problems being faced by its members and the business community in addition to contributing to CSR activities and infrastructure development of Faisalabad.

Addressing participants in the 38th Mid-Career Management Course of the National Institute of Management (NIM), Islamabad, he said that FCCI had 8,500 members belonging to more than 100 sectors and subsectors. “The FCCI has to establish working relationships with the federal, provincial and local administration to resolve their issues at three tiers”, he said and added, “We give our input in budget formulation and policy making at the federal level.”

He said that we have close liaison with the pro­vincial caretaker government and successfully convinced it to release withheld funds for the up­lift projects of Faisalabad.

He said that FCCI was helping local administra­tion in the fields of education, health and environ­ment protection by adopting schools and hospitals and establishing Miyawaki forest in addition to the beautification of the city. He expressed concern over uncertainty and said that fluctuation in PKR has made it difficult for the industrialists and ex­porters to fix the prices of their exportable surplus.

He contradicted the government’s claim that it was providing subsidies to the textile sector. He said that the recoveries of FESCO are 99.2% and we are bearing the financial burden of other inefficient discos. It is an issue of cross subsidies and exporters could not export the cost of inefficiencies of the gov­ernment departments and wrong decisions of the previous governments, he added.