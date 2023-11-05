88 power pilferers netted during MEPCO operation

MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have raided and ar­rested 88 more power pilferers in a day dur­ing ongoing operation across the region. The taskforce teams have got registered cases against 69 power pil­ferers and caught seven pilferers red handed while pilfering electric­ity. The power pilferers found in stealing elec­tricity included 81 do­mestic, six commercial and one industrial. Like­wise, over Rs 1.1 million fine was also imposed on power pilferers.

CTP LAUNCHES SPECIAL DRIVE TO CONTROL SMOG

City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched spe­cial drive to control smog and taken out an aware­ness rally at Masoom Shah road here Saturday. The traffic education unit also delivered lecture to drivers at local wagon stand regarding smog while crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles was also underway. The citizens were urged to keep special care of the fitness of their ve­hicles and avoid bringing smoke emitting vehicles on road. The strict legal action would be taken against drivers over violation. The reflecting streakers were also being installed at slow moving vehicles and briefing was being given to drivers about line and lane under the directions of Chief Traffic Officer Muham­mad Naeem Shahid.

Meanwhile, the lo­cal Met Office predicted smog for Bahawalpur city, adjoining areas and entire region for the next 24 hours. It is to mention here that the smog had gripped Bahawalpur city on Saturday, reducing visibility and disrupting traffic late night between Friday and Saturday.