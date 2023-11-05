Abducted woman rescued, two kidnappers held

LARKANA-The police rescued an abducted woman and arrested two kidnappers during a raid here on Saturday.

According to details, the Larkana police on a tip-off regarding presence of abductors launched crackdown.

During operation, an abducted woman was rescued and two kidnappers were arrested. The detainees in the preliminary investigation revealed of kidnapping woman from Sindh and Punjab.

FOUR ROBBERS HELD WITH ARMS, TWO BIKES

Four robbers were injured and held with arms, bikes and cell phones after exchange of fire in Qayyumabad area of Karachi.

According to details, police approached four robbers planning to commit a robbery in Qayyumabad. Upon sight of police, the robbers started firing and attempted to flee from the scene. In retaliatory firing, all four robbers including Asif, Yameen Hussain and Sumeer were injured and arrested. The police recovered three pistols, two motorcycles and cell phones from possession of the detainees. The injured robbers were shifted to hospital and police after registering a case into the incident have started investigations.

MOTORBIKE LIFTER GANG’S LEADER ARRESTED IN INJURED CONDITION IN ENCOUNTER

A leader of a motorcycle lifter gang who has allegedly stole or snatched over two dozen vehicles from Hyderabad in recent months, was arrested in injured condition in an encounter with the cops of Baldia police station. The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that on a tip-off about the presence of that gang near Nago Shah shrine, the Baldia police conducted a raid.

However, he added, the outlaws opened gunfire on the police as they attempted to escape. He claimed that the gang’s leader Amjad Siddiqui sustained a gunshot during the exchange of fire and was subsequently rounded up but his associates managed to escape.

Siddiqui was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his bullet wounds which he had sustained in his leg. The spokesman claimed that the suspect was wanted by the police in 22 FIRs while 2 new FIRs against him were lodged after the encounter under sections 34, 324, 353 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 23-A of Sindh Arms Act.