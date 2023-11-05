Sunday, November 05, 2023
All Imran’s slogans turned out to be false: Khattak

Monitoring Desk
November 05, 2023
Malakand  -  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) chief Pervez Khattak has taken a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying his political slogan of “Naya (new) Pakistan” was a gimmick to gain votes. Khattak was among the dozens of PTI leaders who parted ways with the PTI chief and formed a breakaway faction of the PTI following the May 9 riots triggered by the arrest of Khan in a corruption case.

“Imran Khan’s slogan of Naya [new] Pakistan was nothing but a topi drama [gimmick]. I supported Imran Khan to change the country’s system but all his slogans turned out to be false,” he said while addressing a party event in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand district.

Khattak further said that Imran hates all of his political opponents and rival parties. “The PTI chairman is a dictator [and] he wants to introduce a presidential system in the country,” he remarked. In the same address, he also criticised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman saying his political agitation was only aimed at coming to power.

Supply, wholesale rates being monitored to check price hike: DC

He said the country’s political leadership treats the nation like “an enemy” and added that no political party in the country implemented its election manifesto. Khattak said his newly-formed party is seeking to provide justice to the masses “at their doorstep”. PTI-P Chairman Khattak on Friday said he had established the new party to expose the dual faces of political leaders. Last month, speaking at a public rally, Khattak said that the political leaders had been making us a fool for the last 75 years in the name of “roti, kapra aur makan and Naya Pakistan”. He said that the rhetoric of these leaders always deceived simple people.

