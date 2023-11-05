Amy chokes back tears as she opens up about battle with cancer

LONDON - Amy Dowden was reduced to tears as she opened up about her ‘extremely tough’ battle with breast cancer during Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer on Friday. The Strictly star, 33, talked about hormone treatment forcing her body into menopause and the fear she may not be able to have children with her new husband Ben Jones. Amy, who was officially diagnosed with the disease in May, found a lump in her right breast in April, a day before she and her beau jetted off for a belated honeymoon to the Maldives after their wedding last July. She told host Davina McCall: ‘I’ve had sepsis, blood clots, I’ve had to have hormone treatment then being put into menopause’. ‘When I sat in that room and the doctor said “yes Amy you have cancer” that was one stab, and then what’s your “fertility plans?” ‘. ‘Because I have an oestrogen fed cancer and they need to shut my ovaries down basically, and my husband is next to me and we’ve only been married a couple of months!’.