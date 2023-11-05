Sunday, November 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Blood donation camp

Our Staff Reporter
November 05, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  A blood donation camp for thalas­semia patients was organized at the University of Sialkot (USKT) by the Sundas Foundation. The camp was conducted by the Department of Biotechnology. Students of the uni­versity actively participated in the camp, emphasizing the importance of saving lives whenever the oppor­tunity arises, as it is considered an act of saving all of humanity, as stat­ed in the Quran. Faculty members also joined the students in this noble cause. The Sundas Foundation team expressed gratitude to Faisal Man­zoor (Chairman Board of Governors, University of Sialkot) and Muham­mad Rehan Younis (Executive Direc­tor, University of Sialkot) for their support in organizing this camp.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1699072087.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023