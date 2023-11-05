SIALKOT - A blood donation camp for thalas­semia patients was organized at the University of Sialkot (USKT) by the Sundas Foundation. The camp was conducted by the Department of Biotechnology. Students of the uni­versity actively participated in the camp, emphasizing the importance of saving lives whenever the oppor­tunity arises, as it is considered an act of saving all of humanity, as stat­ed in the Quran. Faculty members also joined the students in this noble cause. The Sundas Foundation team expressed gratitude to Faisal Man­zoor (Chairman Board of Governors, University of Sialkot) and Muham­mad Rehan Younis (Executive Direc­tor, University of Sialkot) for their support in organizing this camp.