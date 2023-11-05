 Breast cancer awareness

Through the columns of your newspaper, I would like to draw attention to the fact that breast cancer is increasing rapidly in ev­ery part of Pakistan. Breast cancer occurs when breast cells mutate and become cancerous cells that multiply and form tumours that develop from breast tissue.

Breast cancer typically affects women aged 50 and older. Signs or symptoms of breast cancer may in­clude a mass or lump in the breast, which may feel as small as a pea; a lump or thickening in or near your breast or underarm that persists through your menstrual cycle; a change in breast shape; dimpling of the skin; a marble-like hard­ened area under your skin; milk rejection; fluid coming from the nipple; a newly inverted nipple; or a red or scaly patch of skin. In those with a distant spread of the disease, there may be bone pain, swollen lymph nodes, shortness of breath, or yellow skin.

Risk factors include being fe­male, obesity, lack of exercise, alco­hol, hormone replacement therapy during menopause, ionising radia­tion, early age at first menstruation, having children late in life or not at all, older age, prior breast can­cer, and a family history of breast cancer (Klinefelter syndrome). Di­agnostic methods include a tissue biopsy and mammography. Treat­ment includes surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, and targeted therapy. The specific treatment plan is deter­mined by the stage of cancer, the type of breast cancer, and individu­al factors. Early detection through regular screenings is crucial for better outcomes.

If you or someone you know has concerns about breast cancer, it’s important to consult a health­care professional for a proper di­agnosis and treatment plan. So, for the betterment of society and to meet the standards of living, the government should tighten monetary policy to avoid infla­tion, and the government should also arrange an awareness cam­paign through television to edu­cate people about breast cancer. I hope my concern will be high­lighted, and people will realise the importance of breast cancer.

AIMAN IFTIKHAR,

Karachi.