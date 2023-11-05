Sunday, November 05, 2023
BTTN’s Head calls on Chinese Consulate General for Sindh, Balochistan

November 05, 2023
QUETTA  -  Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN)’s Head, Brig Agha Ahmad Gul (R), called on the Chinese Consulate General for Sindh and Balochistan in Karachi. The primary topics of discussion included the overall security situation, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and enhancing collabo­ration between BTTN and Chinese think tanks and universities. Brig Gul proposed the development of the Bostan industrial zone as a pilot programme.

During the meeting, Brig Gul emphasized that foolproof security to Chinese works is our top prior­ity as Pakistanis hold deep respect and admiration for China. He underscored that both the countries enjoy cordial relations. BTTN expressed its desire to establish collaborative initiatives with Chinese universities and think tanks, focusing on matters of mutual interest and strategic importance.

Brig Gul suggested that China’s support in pro­moting socio-economic development in southern Balochistan could help deter militants with hostile intentions. Both parties agreed to maintain com­munication and cooperation on academic, socio-economic, and research-related matters.

