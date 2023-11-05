By-elections in 16 districts of Sindh to be held today

KARACHI - By-elections in 16 districts of Sindh will be held today [Sunday]. According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a Control Room has been set up to monitor the electoral process and redressal of grievances in this regard.

The Control Room will remain in place from Saturday to Monday, and will continue to function till the election results are declared. To register any kind of complaint regarding polling, following numbers can be contacted. 051- 9204403, 051- 9210837,051 -9201057, 051-9210838. According to a spokesperson for the Election Commission, the central control room has been set up for monitoring the election process and redress of grievances. The control room will continue to work from the start of the polling process till the compilation of the preliminary results.