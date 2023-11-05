Sunday, November 05, 2023
Charlize advises women to demand ‘equal pay’ as men in film industry

News Desk
November 05, 2023
LONDON-Charlize Theron recently addressed the growing concept of cancel culture in society and talked about issues related to pay parity in the entertainment industry. In conversation with Indian filmmaker Karan Johar at the Leadership Summit 2023, the actress who hailed from South Africa admitted that she is not a fan of cancel culture.
“I always think about when I was in my 20s and all the mistakes I made…I think there is no room for that anymore. We are so scared,” she said. The Devil’s Advocate actress said that she has told her daughters not to get scared of making mistakes.
“I have two girls of my own. One is 11 years old and I tell her, ‘you cannot forget that what you are doing is not in pencil. You will not be able to erase it when you are 30, 20 or looking for a job. It’s written in ink,’” Theron further shared. Later, during the same event, the 48-year-old actress stressed that women should ask for equal pay as men. “I am not like Jane Fonda, out there, but I want to address how there are so many actresses who will never ever get the opportunities that I got. The bottom line is we do the same job, we should get the same pay as men,” she added.

